Summer Kick Off Fun For All

Although the weather wasn’t summer warm, the welcome was as folks gathered at the Rotary Pavilion for the Summer Kick Off event sponsored by the City of Hastings and led by Parks and Recreation Events Coordinator Paige Marschall Bigler. Hours of rain earlier in the day threatened to put a damper on the event, but skies cleared in later afternoon to allow for a few hours of outdoor fun. Crafts, lawn games, vendor booths, face painting and great music pulled the event together just in time. Nick Fox and the Metro Gnomes provided the tuneful atmosphere and book reading, game playing and taking selfies were popular activities. Schedules for the next 4 months of programs and activities that are centered in Levee Park were handed out and a pair of food trucks saw lots of customers who took their purchases to the big stone steps where they could enjoy it all. A full schedule of events can be found at the city website.