Torch Run This Wednesday

The final leg of the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run will involve local law enforcement personnel as the Guardians of the Flame of Hope will take their turn beginning at 4:20 pm on Wednesday, June 19th. Hastings Police will accept the torch as it comes into Hastings from Red Wing, taking over the flame at the Hastings Arena where they will run north on Hwy 61 and then be joined by the Hastings Sharks at Pinecrest School. The run then continues onto Roadside Park . Through many fundraising events, law enforcement personnel donate their time to show their support to athletes who participate in Special Olympics, including the culmination that takes place at the Summer Games held this weekend, June 21-22nd on the campus of St. Thomas in St. Paul. They also volunteer at area, regional and state competitions. The public is encouraged to join them at Roadside Park at about 4:45 for a short presentation as they pass the torch onto the next participants in the Final Leg.Participants will have escorted the flame more than 2,000 miles across Minnesota to the Celebration Ceremonies of Special Olympics Minnesota?s State Summer Games that will take place on Friday, June 21st,
Photo taken at 2018 Torch Run