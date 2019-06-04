Tree Trimming Time

Residents of Hastings will begin to see tree pruning operations along power lines in town. Xcel Energy has contracted with Wright Tree Service to trim and/or remove trees whose branches and limbs put electrical lines and facilities in danger of being damaged during storms, heavy winds, and other severe weather conditions. According to information published in the Council Update newsletter, these procedures are in the best interest of public safety and reliability of the electrical system, and cannot be prohibited by the City. Property owners who have concerns with trimming means, methods, and extent are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy Community Relations Office at 651-458-1228.
(Photo source: City of Hastings)