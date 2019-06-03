At least 2 local phone/internet providers including Century Link is reporting a possible 911 outage for landlines in our area. According to information received by the City Of Hastings, more testing is underway to determine the scope of the outage. They note that if you attempt to call 911 from a landline and your call fails, you should call 651-322-2323 to reach Dispatch for Police and Fire needs. You can also use Text911. To do this: Enter the numbers 911 in the “To” field. Be sure to include your location and the type of emergency you have. Then press Send to send your message. You are instructed to answer questions that are included in the reply. Use simple words and no abbreviations. You should also check with persons in your family or in your neighborhood if you think they may only have access to a land line or are not aware of the outage. Be aware that this is a widespread outage and that information on at least 3 different carriers have experienced some changes in the area concerned.
Widespread Phone And Web Outage
At least 2 local phone/internet providers including Century Link is reporting a possible 911 outage for landlines in our area. According to information received by the City Of Hastings, more testing is underway to determine the scope of the outage. They note that if you attempt to call 911 from a landline and your call fails, you should call 651-322-2323 to reach Dispatch for Police and Fire needs. You can also use Text911. To do this: Enter the numbers 911 in the “To” field. Be sure to include your location and the type of emergency you have. Then press Send to send your message. You are instructed to answer questions that are included in the reply. Use simple words and no abbreviations. You should also check with persons in your family or in your neighborhood if you think they may only have access to a land line or are not aware of the outage. Be aware that this is a widespread outage and that information on at least 3 different carriers have experienced some changes in the area concerned.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/06/widespread-phone-and-web-outage/