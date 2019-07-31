American Pickers Coming To Western Wisconsin

American Pickers, the popular TV show that finds antiques and relics in the backyards and garages of rural America, has once again set its sights on Western Wisconsin. According to information provided by the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce, hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming back to Wisconsin in October, and are looking for leads throughout the state. The show seeks pick private collections, and do not go to stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. Anyone that may have interesting items for the show is asked to contact the show using @gotapick on Facebook, by calling 1-855-653-7878, or by email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
(Photo: Copyright Cineflix Productions for History. Used by Permission)