Local Eagle Scout Candidate Zachery Bloomstrand, of Troop 534 in Hastings, has completed his Eagle Scout Project of restoring the Hastings Fire Department’s 1896 Hose Cart. This cart was used to transport fire hose and axes to fires prior to the invention of the motorized fire truck. This is the city’s oldest piece of firefighting equipment. Family and friends of the late Tom Furlong, owner of Emerald Greens Golf Course and Afton Alps, donated funds used in this restoration project, which was overseen by Bloomstrand’s father, Steven Bloomstrand, who is the Scoutmaster for Troop 534, and a retired firefighter and paramedic for Hastings. The restored cart was featured in the Rivertown Days Parade, on July 21st.
Bloomstrand Restores Antique HFD Hose Cart
