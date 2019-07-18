CG Police Called To Storage Facility Wednesday

Police in Cottage Grove responded to a call of an assault at the Park Place Self Storage facility on Point Douglas Road West, in Cottage Grove on Wednesday morning. According to information released by the department, the victim was inside a storage unit and covered in blood, according to a call to 9-1-1 from a woman who described herself as a friend of the victim. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the caller. Pictures showed that the victim was bloody and there was a brass shell casing by her feet. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted contact. Officers attempted to call out the people on their PA system however they were unsuccessful. Officers did breach the garage door and found the victim in the unit. After an extensive search, the male suspect had left prior to arrival. The case is still an active investigation and no further information is available.