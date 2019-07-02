Chase Ends With Arrest

An attempted traffic stop by Prescott Police on Saturday resulted in a vehicle pursuit. According to a press release issued by Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels, at approximately 9:55 PM, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a moving violation. The vehicle in question, a green Chevrolet Tahoe, failed to stop for the officers, During the ensuing chase, the Tahoe left the road and entered a ditch near the intersection of County Road F and State Highway 29, then proceeded through several nearby fields, damaging crops. The Tahoe exited the fields and came to a stop near Diversified Manufacturing, and the occupants fled on foot. A K9 unit from Dakota County was brought in to assist in the search and one suspect was located and apprehended. The Prescott Police Blotter indicates that the person arrested is 52-year-old Amery, WI, resident Tammy Sue Johnson, and she faces an initial charge of possession of a weapon by a felon. Prescott Police were assisted in the incident by the Pierce County and Dakota County Sheriff’s offices, police from Ellsworth and River Falls, Inver Grove Heights K9, and River Falls EMS. Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, further details of the incident have not been released.