Chief Outlines Service Outreach

A presentation introduced to the Hastings Council on July 1st explained the focus for the Hastings Police Department, Public safety providers and a variety of social service providers for Dakota County. Chief Bryan Schafer introduced Emily Schug and shared how a teamwork approach was created to address a community issue.
Schug refers to a co-location teammember, Angela Lockhart who began in January to coordinate resources, responses and results of mental health components for calls involving first responders . Lockhart defines the goals of the initiative.
More on what has been learned through this collaboration will be featured in our next newscast.