City Admin Finalists Announced

At the meeting on July 1st,The Hastings City council considered the final recommendation from the Mercer Group’s Jim Miller in calling for a vote approving the 4 names of candidates that will advance to consideration as a finalist for the position of Hastings City Administrator. Chair of the Administrative committee of the Council, Lori Braucks thanked Miller for facilitating the process involved in the selection of six semi-finalists from an original field of 43. Those six underwent interviews via Skype and the committee determined their top four. Those names were made public when a vote to approve them was unanimous.
Three candidates- Aaron Reeves who is current City Administrator of Cloquet,Thomas Sorel former head of MnDOT and Sack Thongvanh, the current City Administrator for Falcon Heights, are from Minnesota and the fourth- Daniel Wietecha, is City Administrator of Bath Charter Township, a community of nearly 13,000 residents located near Lansing, Michigan. Background checks that include extensive vetting will now be conducted by the Mercer Group, with final interviews to take place in person on July 26th and 27th. A public event will also take place at some point during that visit with a selection anticipated to be made soon after that.