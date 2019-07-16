Council Hears Great River Landing Update

Hastings Development John Hinzman provided an update to the City Council on Monday regarding the Great Rivers Landing Project. His news was not all good
Pat Reagan, owner of Confluence, spoke about the agreement between the City and Confluence.
All parties involved are still confident the project will be completed, and all understand the need for expediency, due to financial considerations. Council member Joe Balsanek has stated he is very upset about the situation, because the project would not be complete by December 31st of this year, and it would cost the city $229,000 from the general fund because of the delay.