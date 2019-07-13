County Road 42 is now open from Ninninger Road to the turn north to Spring Lake Park Reserve/Schaars Bluff and closed from Idell to Highway 55. The road has been widened, with curb and gutter on the first mile. Speed remains the same at 35MPH.
County Road 42 Open From East
County Road 42 is now open from Ninninger Road to the turn north to Spring Lake Park Reserve/Schaars Bluff and closed from Idell to Highway 55. The road has been widened, with curb and gutter on the first mile. Speed remains the same at 35MPH.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/07/county-road-42-open-from-east/