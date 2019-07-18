«

County Road 47 Closed Due To Accident

July 18, 2019

A portion of County Highway 47 had to be shut down early Thursday morning. Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer has the details.

The highway was reopened after Excel Energy repaired the damage.

(Submitted Photo)

