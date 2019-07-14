Dakota County Leaders On Today

The report of a unique make up of decision makers in Dakota County, Minnesota was enough to pique the interest of NBC’s Today Show, who sent a camera crew and reporter to the council chambers of Burnsville to film a segment on female leaders. The segment explores the story of these women who currently hold top positions in city and county leadership roles and the interview will focus on the strengths and possible challenges that each bring to their job. Featured in the TODAY segment are Liz Workman, Dakota County Commissioner; Jennifer Harmening, Burnsville Chamber of Commerce President; Amie Burrill, Experience Burnsville, Minnesota; Executive Director; Abigail Alt, ISD 191 Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District Board Chair; Theresa Battle, ISD 191 Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District Superintendent; Melanie Mesko Lee, Burnsville City Manager; Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz; Cara Schulz, Burnsville Council Member; and Tanya Schwartz, who is the Burnsville Police Chief.