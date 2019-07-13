Another goat sighting on Saturday morning just north and west of Jacob Avenue. The unclaimed animal has been seen in several Hastings neighborhoods and on the HS track. It could be he is in training. No updates on ownership, but he has been well represented on social media. BleaaaaaaaH
Gallivanting Goat
Another goat sighting on Saturday morning just north and west of Jacob Avenue. The unclaimed animal has been seen in several Hastings neighborhoods and on the HS track. It could be he is in training. No updates on ownership, but he has been well represented on social media. BleaaaaaaaH
