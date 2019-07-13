«

Gallivanting Goat

Featured

July 13, 2019

July 13, 2019

Another goat sighting on Saturday morning just north and west of Jacob Avenue. The unclaimed animal has been seen in several Hastings neighborhoods and on the HS track. It could be he is in training. No updates on ownership, but he has been well represented on social media. BleaaaaaaaH
   

