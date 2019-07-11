Hastings Armory To Host Vets Seminar

The Minneapolis Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Administration Medical Center, and the Veterans Center will host an event at Hastings National Guard Armory, 3050 Red Wing Blvd on July 17th, beginning at noon with the VA Veterans Center, and a Veterans Town Hall seminar at 5 PM. This exhibition and seminar is designed to allow feedback from service members, veterans, family members and other stakeholders. We welcome input from Congressional stakeholders, Veterans service organizations, non-governmental organizations and other community partners. If you have any questions, please call Dean Markuson at (651) 438-2208, or Sandra Roy, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Public Affairs Specialist, at (612) 467-2102.