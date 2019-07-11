HMS Hires Tavernier

Hastings Middle School has hired a new assistant principal, who started on July 1st. Mindy Tavernier came to the school from the assistant principal position at Northview Elementary School, in Eagan. Her career started as a math teacher near Blue Earth, MN, and has included being a math coach and teacher in the Inver Grove Heights School district. Tavernier stated her approach to education is building relationships, keeping an open mind, and establishing trust with the students, while providing for their safety. Hastings Middle School Principal Steve Kovach said that Tavernier was one of 65 applicants and eight people interviewed. Tavernier lives in Hastings with her husband and three children. She replaces former assistant principal Justin Hahn.