Lock And Dam Open House

Featured

July 10, 2019

One feature of this year’s Rivertown Days in Hastings will be an open house at the lock and dam. According to a news release issued by the Army Corps of Engineers, Lock and Dam #2 will be open to the public for tours and staff introductions, on Saturday, July 20, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Members of the community and surrounding areas are invited to meet lock staff, explore the facility, learn about water safety and catch a front-row seat as vessels lock through. The site is located at 1350 Lock and Dam Road, Hastings.

