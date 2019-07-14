Mayflies Make Annual Visit

No sooner did the red tail lights on the last of the classic cars disappear from Saturday night’s Cruise In downtown, then the darkening skies began to shimmer as another type of vistor made it’s way into Hastings. The roar of car engines had been replaced with the steady hum of millions of Mayflies that quickly found any light source and swarmed into position. Within an hour all the lights in the downtown including the bridge was cloaked in darkness in the hopes that these summer visitors might gather somewhere else. On highway 61, the bridge became a blizzard of the insects which covered signs and lampposts with pulsing clouds of the silvery winged creatures which are known as fishflies in Northern Minnesota. Their mission for the annual visit is to find a mate . Once accomplished, Mayflies then die and the clean up begins. Organizers of Rivertown Days look to the river every year, hoping that the hatch will take place before or long after the city festival, and fingers are undoubtedly crossed that the river visitors will wait another year before dropping in again.