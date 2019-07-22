Motorcycle Accident Claims Three

An accident involving a car and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three people on Friday evening. According to a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies are looking into reports that motorcyclist Cody Cook-Terhurne was driving recklessly in the moments leading up to the crash, reported at 7:10 PM, at Highway 64 and County Road T in the town of Stanton, WI. Deputies had been alerted to a downed stop sign at the intersection shortly before the collision, but witnesses later confirmed the driver of the second vehicle, Thomas J. Plasch, had stopped at the intersection, which is preceded by rumble strips and a stop ahead sign. Plasch, 55, of Oakdale, and his passenger, 46-year-old Oakdale resident Miriam R. Espinosa, were killed in the crash, along with Cook-Terhurne, a 34-year-old Somerset resident. Plasch’s 2008 Lincoln was northbound on County Road T while Cook-Terhurne was westbound on Highway 64 when the motorcycle struck the car. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office, and traffic was detoured for nearly five hours while deputies worked to reconstruct the crash scene. New Richmond Police, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park Fire and Rescue, St. Croix County Highway Department and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the incident, which remains under investigation.