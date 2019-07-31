The Annual tradition of Pioneer Day returns to Newport on Sunday, August 11th, with events around town starting with a parade at 11 AM, from Lion’s Park to Pioneer Park. Scheduled entertainment includes the Bad Companions, Them Dots, and Chris Olson. Pioneer Day buttons are on sale now for $4 each or $10 for three and will be available the day of the event. A button will enter you into a raffle and provide you with all-you-can-eat corn on the cob throughout the day. To pre-purchase buttons, visit Newport Library, Newport Drug/North Pole Restaurant, Newport Collision Center or City Hall.
Pioneer Day Returns
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/07/pioneer-day-returns/