Prescott Council To Consider RFP Draft

Development in Prescott continues to be a topic of interest with four potential sites that could be prime for adding to the economic vigor of the city. At tonight’s city council meeting, a description of the draft outlining a Request for Proposal package that will be available on the city’s website will be on the agenda. There are currently one publically controlled and three privately controlled sites in the downtown area which could be candidates for development. The public land is less than a full acre and lies behind the Holiday Station at Cherry and Dakota Streets.
The other three include the site once courted by developers of the Vista Croix at the riverfront site of the old Steamboat Inn. The other two lie just north and across the Highway listed as privately controlled but interested in partnering for larger projects. An estimated 15,400 vehicles cross the St. Croix Bridge daily with 6,200 vehicles driving through downtown as they head south along the Great River Road. The draft will be submitted for council approval with online availability to begin on July 12th. There would be a deadline for RFP response of September 13th followed by proposals and interviews for potential action of developers for any of the sites to take place into October.