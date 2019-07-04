Prescott Planning Commission Recap

The July 1st meeting of the Prescott Planning Commission included Steve Eggers, Connie Wenzel, Dan Finley, Lother Nawrocki, Rob Daugherty and Kyle Warp. Todd Dolan was excused. City Administrator Jayne Brand represented City staff. Mayor Hovel called the meeting to order and presented the certified survey map for Janet Kittilson, Timothy Kittilason and Jeffrey & Kjersti Ruehle Trust Agreement. The map does meet the zoning code for the residential disctrict. A motion was made to approve.
In Other business, Commissioner Nawrocki asked about parking on the baseball field on Dexter Street. He notes that there is parking on both sides of the street although no one is parking in the parking lot. Brand confirmed that the city has received a request that would limit parking on one side of the street and Public Works is tasked with completing that request as soon as possible. Commissioner Wenzel stated that there are some trees on Kinnickinnic and Dakota Streets that need to be trimmed to be able to see traffic signs. That request was noted. Also, Commissioner Eggers asked staff to request that the building inspector check on the renovation work currently underway at the Pilot House. That was also noted. The meeting was then adjourned.