Rivertown Days Rewind

The 41st Annual Hastings Rivertown Days are now complete with dozens of events and activities a favorite part of the local summer calendar. With the crowning of Sophie Keeler as Miss Hastings 2020 on Wednesday, the YMCA Glow run on Thursday evening and days of record temperatures, the summer weather provided some challenges for all involved. As the thermometer topped 95 on Friday, the crowd at the river lined up for frozen treats from vendors that did what they could to supply liquids of all kinds to keep the party going. On Saturday, the weather turned wet and windy, causing several outdoor events to be cancelled or postoned. By mid afternoon, however, the sun made a return to coax people back to the riverfront for the Daisy Dillman Band, carnival rides and the centerstaged fireworks show that lit up the sky across the river from the Pavilion. On Sunday, a community church service was first on the schedule and another fine parade was enjoyed by young and old with chairs lining the route for a front row seat.
At the duck races, held on the Vermillion River Police Deputy Chief Dave Wilske paddled to his first win after which he said he would go home and take a shower. The traditional final event of the festival is Hastings Sings, now in it’s 10th year. Eleven singers in 2 divisions performed one song each before the judges who heard a variety of talent, all seeking the opportunity to advance to the state competition, Minnesota Sings. Another bonus for the winner and runner up in each division is breakfast with Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender who also attended the event. This year the winner for the youth division was Eva Storkamp with runner up Lucia Weinhandl and in the Adult Division, Maria Ramos took top honors with Paul Larson receiving the 2nd place slot. The winners and runners up will be practicing for the late September State Finals held in Woodbury. A wrap up of the festival will be compiled by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau in the weeks to come with planning already underway for next July’s event.
Rivertown Days Rewind
