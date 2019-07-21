School Board Makes Decision

The Hastings School Board has decided to not pursue any action, up to and including termination of Superintendent Tim Collins, due to his lapses of licensure in 2003 and 2008. The Chair of the School Board, Scott Gergen, reported that an attorney’s review of the case was prompted after a community member had sent a letter to the school district detailing the lapses. The review confirmed the lapses did happen, but said there were three reasons why it was not grounds for potential action, such as termination, against Collins. The reasons were the length of time since the lapses occurred, action taken against Collins would likely not hold up to court challenge, and legal precedence against such action. Gergen also shared a report from the Board of School Administrators.
The review also recounted that Collins took action to reinstate his license. During the 2003 lapse, the issue was getting Continuing Education hours certified, which took from July to December, and the 2008 lapse was only 4 days. Board members agreed with the attorney’s recommendation.