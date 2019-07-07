SPARKS and Meals Resume

The regular schedule for the SPARKS activities and meal programs resume after the Holiday weekend. The 8 pick up and drop off sites have yard signs denoting the areas where children and individuals can get on free transportation for a ride to and from Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. A waiver is required before the first ride and those can be found at the Tilden community Center or online at the Hastings YMCA site. There is no charge for the meals and all are welcome. Volunteers are also appreciated each Monday through Friday to serve the meals to guests. Loaves and Fishes has a link to sign up you or your group to help with this community project.