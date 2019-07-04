Teamwork Goals For Mental Health Services

First responders and social service providers in Dakota County are taking new approaches to better serve members of the community who could benefit from social services of all types. This includes resources that address mental health needs. At the July 1st Hastings City Council meeting, Police Chief Bryan Schafer led a team in a presentation of some collaboration that has been modeled in a pilot program currently used in South St. Paul and in West St. Paul. Deputy Director for Dakota County Social Services, Emily Schug, explains the differences in the program that has been providing positive feedback from law enforcement, service providers and the people they are reaching.
Schug credits Dakota County with strong support that spurs greater success.
Another change, is the team approach to this growing issue.
More on this program and what next steps may look like will be featured in our next newscast.