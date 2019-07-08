Utecht Performing July 28th In Burnsville

1999 Hastings High School Graduate, 2007 Super Bowl Champion, and Nationally recognized Dove-Award Nominated Recording Artist Ben Utecht will be performing “MOON RIVER: The Best of Andy Williams” at the Masquerade Dance Theater at Ames Center, in Burnsville, on Sunday, July 28th, at 3:00pm. Ticket prices range between $25 and $40, and groups of 10 or more can save $5 per ticket. Tickets are available at the Ames Center Box Office, at 800-982-2787, or online at ticketmaster.com. Andy Williams was the “American Balladeer” of his day, selling over 100 million records worldwide, and Utecht will bring Williams? voice back to life with songs like “Moon River”, “Love Story”, “Born Free”, “Can?t Take My Eyes Off of You”, and many, many more. Utecht joined buddy and fellow former Raider Nick Tuckner for a two-part interview, kicking it off with Monday’s musical side of the fun! Stay tuned for part two, later this week, talking Raider and Gopher Sports! (Photo Courtesy of www.ben-utecht.com)