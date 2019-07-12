Week In Review: July Football Fun

The Summer sizzle continues in local, Tri-County Area Sports, with one week to go until Rivertown Days 2019, and less than a month until the 2019 Fall Sports Season begins in both Hastings and Prescott. In this edition of the KDWA Sports “Week in Review”, we talked with old friend Ben Utecht on a variety of subjects, including his upcoming performance in Burnsville, plus youth in sports, the Todd Field renovation, and much more. Also, we delve in to what is coming up in Sports over Rivertown Days weekend, including the Sand Volleyball Tournament, and the Tennis Tournament. Hastings Head Football Coach Dana Strain also joined us late in the week to look back at Youth Camp earlier this week, and also looks ahead to the 2019 Season!