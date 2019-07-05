Week In Review: Summer Potpourri

Even with the Fourth of July Holiday sandwiched between our week of Summer Sports, KDWA Radio still has some Tri-County Area Sports News to talk about from the week that was, including a Hastings American Legion Baseball Updates with Coach Logan Radke, introduced Tri-County Area Fans to New Hastings Girls Basketball Coach Scott Addyman, and also had more on the upcoming Josh Wagner Memorial Golf Tournament, plus a couple other bog upcoming Sports Events, through July! Check out our Sports Fireworks, in the weekly KDWA Sports “Week In Review”.