«

Print this Post

Week In Review: Summer Potpourri

Categories:

Featured

July 5, 2019

July 5, 2019

Even with the Fourth of July Holiday sandwiched between our week of Summer Sports, KDWA Radio still has some Tri-County Area Sports News to talk about from the week that was, including a Hastings American Legion Baseball Updates with Coach Logan Radke, introduced Tri-County Area Fans to New Hastings Girls Basketball Coach Scott Addyman, and also had more on the upcoming Josh Wagner Memorial Golf Tournament, plus a couple other bog upcoming Sports Events, through July! Check out our Sports Fireworks, in the weekly KDWA Sports “Week In Review”.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/07/week-in-review-summer-potpourri/

Leave a Reply