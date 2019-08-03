On Friday, August 2nd, at approximately 8:16 AM, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U. S. Highway 10 and County Road CC in Salem Township. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, 76-year-old Carol Leach, from Colfax, WI was operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee southbound on County Road CC when she failed to yield to the right of way to oncoming traffic and struck a west bound 2005 Buick LeSabre which was being operated by 40 year-old Morgan Wentworth, from Arkansaw, WI. Leach and her passenger were transported by Ellsworth Ambulance Service to the Mayo medical facility in Menomonie with undetermined injuries. Wentworth was transported to Chippewa Valley Hospital in Durand, also with undetermined injuries. Ellsworth Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene.
3 Injured In Pierce Co Accident
