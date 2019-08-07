Armartey Pleads Guilty To 2nd Degree Murder

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Jonna Kojo Armartey, age 37 formerly of Eagan, pled guilty on Monday to two counts of Intentional Murder in the Second Degree, in connection with deliberately driving his vehicle into 58-year-old Diane Peterson and 74-year-old Roger Peterson on June 28, 2018, killing them both, while they were walking in Eagan. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, shortly before 10 PM on June 28th, Eagan police officers were dispatched to a parking lot on a report of two people in need of medical attention. When officers arrived, they found both Diane and Roger Peterson struggling to breathe. Both were transported to Regions Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma. In an interview, Armartey stated he saw the Petersons and that they freaked him out so he ran them over going fast and hit them hard. Judge Shawn Moynihan scheduled the sentencing for Armartey on October 11th, at 1 PM, in Hastings.
(Photo Source: Ramsey County)