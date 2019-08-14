Brian Davis Files For School Board Seat

Hastings resident Brian Davis has filed for the November ISD 200 school board election. In a press release issued on Monday, Davis said he is running to be a part of an open and transparent school board, adding that for him, it’s all about children, educators and working to support the educational community. Davis has been serving the community of Hastings volunteering as President of Raider Nation Baseball and President of Hastings Basketball Boosters. He holds a Master’s of Business Administration in Finance from the Syracuse University Whitman School of Business and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Rochester. He is employed by the YMCA of Hastings as Senior Sports Director and has two teenage children. One who attends Hastings High School and the other that graduated in 2019.
(Photo Courtesy of Brian Davis)