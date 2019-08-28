Celebration For Markuson

Hastings American Legion Post 47 opened its doors on Monday evening to celebrate local veteran advocate, Dean Markuson. Markuson, a veteran of the Vietnam War, has spent the past 10 years as the director of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon campaign for Hastings, and recently retired from that position. Members of the community gathered to congratulate Markuson on his selfless dedication to service members, veterans, and their families in the Hastings area.
(Pictured with Dean are United Way of Hastings Executive Director Mari Mellick and Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender.)