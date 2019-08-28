Charlie Co Celebrated

A celebration of Vietnam vets at Hastings American Legion Post 47 on September 7th will include special recognition of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division. Charlie Company was the unit of several Hastings High School graduates of the class of 1965, and several of the survivors still meet for an annual reunion at a member’s home each year. The event kicks off with a noon social hour, followed at 1 p.m. by a program featuring speakers, memorabilia displays and a VFW Honor Guard and 21-gun salute. Mayor Mary Fasbender will deliver opening remarks and former Mayor Paul Hicks will serve as Master of Ceremonies.