City Seeks Clean Up Service For Confluence

The City of Hastings is seeking bids to perform environmental remediation work at the former Hudson Manufacturing Building located at 200 West 2nd Street. The work involves cleaning of wood ceilings and joists and the application of an encapsulating sealant as well as the removal of hardened tar-like substances from concrete flooring. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will take place at 200 West 2nd Street beginning at 11 AM on September 17. Bids are due by 4 PM on September 25. Complete details can be found on the City Website.