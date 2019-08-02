Collins Announces Retirement

ISD 200 Superintendent Tim Collins has now officially announced his retirement from ISD 200. In a memo sent to school staff on Friday morning, Superintendent Collins stated he informed the school board on Monday that he will retire as of December 31, 2019. As he considered his options and the needs of the district, he stated he came to realize this timing is important for all involved. Collins also said that he has a great degree of pride in all the Hastings School District has accomplished since 2003 and he remains excited about projects underway at Hastings Middle School and Todd Field. Collins praised the district and community which cares about and supports the educational system, adding that ISD 200 has a staff that cares about students and goes the extra mile every time to support students and each other. The board will be taking the next steps to begin searching for Collins? replacement.