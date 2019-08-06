Craig Presents Tutition Assistance Bill

Last week, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig helped introduce the Remedial Education Improvement Act with Rep. Donald Norcross, a bill to make developmental education programs more effective, fair, and less expensive. This bill aims to make post-secondary degrees more affordable and keep students on track to graduate on time. According to a press release issued by Craig’s office, many students require prerequisite courses to complete college courses and pursue post-secondary degrees, but these courses are often prohibitively expensive. This bill would establish a competitive grant program to allow federal student aid dollars to support up to two years of developmental education. In Congress, Rep. Craig serves on the bipartisan Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus to find new ways to expand educational opportunities for Minnesotans beyond traditional four-year degrees. In May, her amendment to express the importance of CTE funding grants passed as a part of a bipartisan House spending package.