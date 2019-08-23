David Trejo Passes

David Thomas Trejo, age 62 of Hastings has passed away. He was an avid volunteer and was the chairman for the Minnesota Amber Alert Fundraiser. After a long journey to recovery after a motorcycle accident, his wife, Paula, was able to bring David to their home in Hastings where she lovingly cared for him each day. David passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home in Hastings on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He had a very strong faith and knew without a doubt that he was going to Heaven. A memorial service for David will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 400 W. 9th Street in Hastings. The family invites friends to join them for a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the church.