Death Of Infant Results In Charges

A Woodbury man is accused of purposefully dropping his infant son on his head days before the 5-month-old’s death. Matthew Hoisser, 35, of Woodbury, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The incident happened on April 24, when Hoisser was having trouble putting the baby, Gus, to sleep, police said. He eventually dropped Gus head first on the ground. According to a GoFundMe page for him, the infant was taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul where he received emergency care. He was later transferred to the pediatric ICU in Minneapolis. Gus died on April 30. Hoisser was arrested at his home Friday morning on 7100 block of Victoria Road, the Pioneer Press reported. Bail is set at $350,000 and Hoisser’s next court hearing on the charges is 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.