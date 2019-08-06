Equity And Inclusion Effort Moving Forward

Throughout the past year and a half, community members and stakeholders have been working together to analyze the increasing diversity in Hastings and learn about opportunities to improve community support for inclusion and equity. In 2018, the City of Hastings and the School District 200 partnered with the YMCA to hire the YMCA Center for Equity to lead Hastings through a series of learning and engagement sessions that would help identify areas of opportunity and growth for future equity and inclusion efforts. In the past 16 months, this group has hosted 13 events including learning opportunities, Hidden Brain & Unconscious Bias, and Bridging Cultural Differences, two community conversations, a Leadership Think Tank, five Equity Labs, and two Train-the-Trainer sessions. In addition, community members have hosted at least five spin-off events including the Hastings Reads author series, the Longer Table event, and the Building Bridges event Reclaiming Our People and History. The group has created a one-year snapshot to include additional efforts that have taken place in the community since the proclamation that kicked off the initiative on April 28, 2018. A new phase of community engagement will begin in August with monthly speakers presenting on a variety of topics that will assist in continuing learning and conversations around the three identified areas of opportunity. In addition, the final phase of work with the YMCA Center for Equity will commence with leaders from both the public and private sectors invited to participate in Equity Leadership Institute training. This in-depth training experience seeks to increase understanding of self-awareness as related to intercultural relationships, promote a positive work culture that supports equity and inclusion, and allow for effective communication among diverse populations. If you are interested in sending a participant from your business or organization to the Equity Leadership Institute, please contact Derrick Jaeger at the Hastings Area YMCA by August 30th.