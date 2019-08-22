Friday Night Lights: Cardinal Opener

Friday night, the Prescott Cardinals Football Team will open their 2019 Game Season at home against the Rhinelander Hodags, LIVE on KDWA, from Laney Field, beginning with the complete Pre-Game Show, at 6:30pm, and the kick-off at 7:00pm. Don’t forget, Saturday’s Prescott Coaches Show will be held at the KDWA Studios at Noon, as the broadcast equipment will be on its way to State Baseball in Dassel. KDWA will also have the replay of Friday’s game, if you missed the live broadcast, on Saturday, after Miesville Mudhens State Tournament Baseball. Until then, here’s Coach Kevin Haglund, as he joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner for a Pre-Game interview, on Thursday afternoon.