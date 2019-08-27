Grant Awarded To Prescott School District

The Prescott School district was recently awarded a $25,000 First Episode Psychosis/Early Severe Mental Illness grant from the State Of Wisconsin. The grant, obtained in cooperation with Pierce County, will aid efforts to provide mental health education for all 6-12 Prescott School District students, and bolster the relationships between Pierce County and other local school districts. Ron Kiesler, community behavioral health manager for Pierce County, said this grant was created to serve the mental health needs of 15-to-25-year-olds in Wisconsin. Prescott School District will use the integration of purchased Habitudes curriculum for middle and high school students, and the Middle School Second Step to enhance emotional training for all students, according to Prescott director of human services Mark Inouye. Inouye said staff will include specific lessons at designated times for 6-12 graders and/or have opportunities to connect with individual teachers or in small peer groups.