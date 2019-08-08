The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center has partnered with Fox-1 Resources, an executive search firm, to find a new full-time Executive Director. This key manager will have an opportunity to develop and operate the Learning Center. The long-term growth will depend on the continued promotion of successful programs, events, and displays that attract community support, entice volunteers, solicit donations, and successfully compete for public and foundation funding. Contact John Knopf at Fox-1 Resources, Inc. at 651-894-3990 or via e-mail at johnk@fox-1.com for the detailed job description and to discuss more details and the employment process.
GRRVLC To Hire Executive Director
