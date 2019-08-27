Harder Placed On Administrative Leave

Dakota Community Services Director Kelly Harder has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct filed against him on two separate occasions. According to an article published in the Pioneer Press, the initial complaint was filed in June of 2018, and a second complaint, related to the first one, was filed in July of this year. County Manager Matt Smith has stated that information related to the allegations will not be disclosed at this time, due to the ongoing investigation. Regarding the 2018 allegation, the county stated it was unable to substantiate the substance of the complaint at that time. Harder became Community Services Director in 2010, replacing David Rooney, who retired. The investigation is being conducted by the Soldo Consulting Group, a legal firm.