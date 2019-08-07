The Hastings City Council held a rare closed session on Monday evening to consult with the City’s legal team regarding a case filed against the City in a land assessment dispute. According to Interim City Administrator Julie Flaten, the City Council met in closed-door session to discuss pending litigation Robert S. Kleis vs. the City of Hastings. After deliberation, the Council came back into open session and voted unanimously to approve a settlement agreement that will allow for the reduction of the assessment for the Kleis parcel in the amount of $1,171, and authorized the City Attorney to carry out that settlement. A timeframe to complete the settlement was not provided.
Hastings City Council Closed Session
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2019/08/hastings-city-council-closed-session/