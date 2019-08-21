Hastings Family Service Issues Mid Year Report

Hastings Family Service has published a report of its activities for the first half of 2019. The charity has had 539 visits to the Food Market Shelf, provided 383 emergency food bags, and delivered 4,387 meals through the Meals on Wheels program, with a total of 92,925 pounds of food distributed. HFS also provided $7,339 in emergency grants, issued $34,428 clothing and household vouchers, and provided 1,049 rides via Just Friends. The services provided by HFS are donor-funded, and donations are still needed to finish out the year. To donate, or for help, contact Hastings Family Service at 651-437-7134, or online at HastingsFamilyService.org.