Hastings Plan Committee Considers Shelter

The Hastings Planning Committee of the City Council met early Tuesday morning with representatives of Frazier Recovery Services to discuss the purchase of the former Caturia Smidt Funeral Home located at 201 East 7th Street for operation of a homeless shelter to serve 24 single males. According to the meeting agenda, homeless shelters are not currently allowed on the property. The Committee is asked to provide direction on whether the City Code should be amended to accommodate the request. Frazier seeks to provide services for 24 homeless adults with a full time manager on site with an average stay of approximately six months. From the information provided by Frazier, City staff does not believe the homeless shelter would meet the definition of housing of people with disabilities, and therefore would not be subject to the state statute allowances. Operation of a homeless shelter would require a change to the Hastings City Code to establish the use and parameters for operation.