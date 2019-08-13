HPD Receives Donation For AEDs

The Hastings Police Department has received a $4,000 donation from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Business Council which was matched by Walmart for the purchase of AEDs. According to the Hastings City Council newsletter, the $8,000 will enable HPD to replace 6 of 7 AEDs that have reached end of life. The Mdewakanton Sioux Community has a history of providing these matching grants for emergency responders throughout the State of MN. The HPD is very appreciative of the Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Walmart for their partnership.